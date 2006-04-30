Cell Thera issues $33.2M of notes

Seattle, USA-based Cell Therapeutics says that it has entered into an agreement to issue approximately $33.2 million of its 7.5% convertible senior notes, due 2011, in exchange for around $39.5 million of its outstanding 5.75% convertible senior subordinated notes, due 2008, and about $1.2 million of its outstanding 5.75% notes due 2008 in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.
