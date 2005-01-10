Cell Thera's Lisofylline licensed to DiaKine

Cell Therapeutics has signed a deal with fellow USA-based group DiaKine Therapeutics, under which the latter obtains the patent and other intellectual property rights related to the former's lisofylline for development in diabetes and related conditions.

The terms of the deal state that: Cell Therapeutics will receive license fees, milestone payments on the attainment of predetermined development targets, sales-based royalties and a minority ownership in DiaKine; all costs related to the development of the drug in diabetes, as well as costs associated with maintaining the licensed patents, will be incurred by DiaKine; and CT retains all rights to develop the product for other indication areas. Financial details of the agreement were not revealed.