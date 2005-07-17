Cell Thera's Xyotax sees strong Ph III results

US drugmaker Cell Therapeutics posted encouraging gender-specific Phase III results on its anticancer drug candidate Xyotax (paclitaxel poliglumex), at the 11th World Conference on Lung Cancer held in Barcelona, Spain.
In general, results from the Phase III studies demonstrated comparable or superior efficacy, a significant reduction in most taxane-related side effects, a drop in requirements for transfusions and growth factors and more convenient administration versus the control arms, which included Sanofi-Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel), paclitaxel/carboplatin and Eli Lilly's Gemzar (gemcitabine) or GlaxoSmithKline's Navelbine (vinorelbine).
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