Cell Therapeutics Starts Drug Trials

Seattle, USA-based Cell Therapeutics has started a Phase I trial of its new anticancer drug, CT-2584, which is designed to be far more tolerable than other available medications. The study will be conducted by researchers working for the UK's Cancer Research Campaign.
CT-2584 targets a secondary messenger system, based on phosphatidic acids, which are significantly more active in tumor cells than healthy cells - by as much as 10-15 times. This suggests that tumors will be much more sensitive to disruption of this system than healthy cells - an observation which is backed up by animal data which shows mice given 15 times the dose needed to kill cancer cells tolerate the drug well, with no myelotoxicity.
Specifically, CT-2584 stimulates phosphatidyl-choline phospholipase-D, an enzyme involved in the manufacture of phosphatidic acids. Because phosphatidic acid levels are already elevated in tumor cells, raising them still further causes a disruption in cellular function (via disabling mitochondria) and cell death, but has little effect on healthy cells.
