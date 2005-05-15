Cell Therapeutics' Xyotax misses primary endpoint

Seattle, USA-headquartered Cell Therapeutics has posted disappointing results from two Phase III studies of Xyotax (paclitaxel poliglumex) in non-small cell lung cancer.

In both the STELLAR 2 and 4 trials, Xyotax demonstrated the same survival benefit as currently-available treatments but missed primary endpoints of superior overall survival. However, the company pointed out that it did show significant side effect reductions when compared to the comparative approved drugs in the study-Sanofi-Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) and Eli Lilly's Gemzar (gemcitabine).

News of Xyotax' lackluster performance sent the firm's share price closed down 3.1% on the day of the announcement, May 2, but Cell Therapeutics' chief executive, James Bianco, maintained that the group would "continue our ongoing dialogue with the [US Food and Drug Administration] to register Xyotax," stressing its benefits in terms of ease of administration and mild toxicity.