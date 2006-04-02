Cell therapy may provide new approach to MDL treatment

New study data, published in the March 22 issue of the Journal of Neuroscience, may effect the future development of drugs for the treatment of the brain disease metachromatic leukodystrophy. The relatively rare condition is an inherited disorder caused by the absence of enzymes which, in healthy individuals, prevent the accumulation of the fatty substance sulfatide in the brain. This sulfatide build-up causes the loss of the myelin layer which usually protects nerve cells and assists in signal transduction. Currently, the only treatment available relies on bone marrow transplantation, which has a limited success rate.
The research group, which was led by Ernesto Bongarzone of the San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Milan, Italy, transplanted healthy myelin-producing cells into the brains of MLD mice. The group found that the transplanted cells survived and successfully migrated to regions of the brain where myelin production was required. Dr Bongarzone said the discovery could lead to the development of cell therapies which target specific neurological diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze