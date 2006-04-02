Saturday 8 November 2025

Cell therapy may provide new approach to MDL treatment

2 April 2006

New study data, published in the March 22 issue of the Journal of Neuroscience, may effect the future development of drugs for the treatment of the brain disease metachromatic leukodystrophy. The relatively rare condition is an inherited disorder caused by the absence of enzymes which, in healthy individuals, prevent the accumulation of the fatty substance sulfatide in the brain. This sulfatide build-up causes the loss of the myelin layer which usually protects nerve cells and assists in signal transduction. Currently, the only treatment available relies on bone marrow transplantation, which has a limited success rate.

The research group, which was led by Ernesto Bongarzone of the San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Milan, Italy, transplanted healthy myelin-producing cells into the brains of MLD mice. The group found that the transplanted cells survived and successfully migrated to regions of the brain where myelin production was required. Dr Bongarzone said the discovery could lead to the development of cell therapies which target specific neurological diseases.

