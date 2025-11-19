Cellcor Agrees To Takeover By Cytogen

US biotechnology company Cellcor Inc is to be acquired by fellow US biopharmaceutical firm Cytogen. Under the terms of the deal, Cellcor shareholders will receive 0.6 shares of Cytogen Common Stock for each share of the 5.5 million shares outstanding and 218.94 shares of Cytogen Common Stock for each of the 5,250 shares of Cellcor Preferred Stock outstanding.
Hillman Medical Ventures, a private investment firm specializing in early to mid-size health care businesses and Cellcor's lead stockholder, owns around 50.5% of Cellcor's Common Stock and 95.2% of the Preferred Stock; Hillman has agreed to vote in favor of the merger.
Cellcor, which posted a loss of $1.8 billion on sales of $700,000 for the first quarter of 1995, focuses on the development and commercialization of autolymphocyte therapy, a proprietary immunotherapy using a patient's own immune cells to treat cancer and certain infectious diseases.
