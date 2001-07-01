Cellegy files NDA for Anogesic

Cellegy Pharmaceuticals has filed a New Drug Application in the USA forAnogesic (nitroglycerin ointment), its drug for the treatment of pain associated with chronic anal fissures.

The company has also completed patient enrollment in its second Phase III anal fissure pain study and said it plans to announce the results by the end of the third quarter of this year. The data will be incorporated into an NDA supplement by the end of 2001.