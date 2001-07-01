Cellegy files NDA for Anogesic

Cellegy Pharmaceuticals has filed a New Drug Application in the USA forAnogesic (nitroglycerin ointment), its drug for the treatment of pain associated with chronic anal fissures.
The company has also completed patient enrollment in its second Phase III anal fissure pain study and said it plans to announce the results by the end of the third quarter of this year. The data will be incorporated into an NDA supplement by the end of 2001.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze