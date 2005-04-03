Cellegy full-year 2004 sales rise over 60%

California, USA-headquartered Cellegy Pharmaceuticals has reported year-ended December 31, 2004, revenues of $2.5 million, a 60% increase on the previous year. These consisted primarily of $1.0 million in grants from Cellegy's Biosyn subsidiary since its acquisition and $800,000 in upfront payments received under license agreements relating to Cellegy's products. Net loss was $28.2 million versus $13.5 million for 2003. 2004 was significantly impacted by a charge of $15.0 million for purchased R&D expenses relating to the acquisition of Biosyn (Marketletter October 8, 2004), the firm noted.
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