A preclinical biotech company based in Wilmington, Delaware, focused on developing CAR‑T cell immunotherapies to treat severe allergic conditions.

 Founded in 2022, the company leverages novel CAR‑T cells engineered to specifically eliminate immune cells that produce immunoglobulin E (IgE)—the antibody responsible for allergic diseases—while sparing healthy tissues.

Its lead development candidate, CP‑010, targets patients with uncontrollable severe allergic asthma and food allergies—two large and underserved markets. Preclinical data suggest the potential for long-term symptom relief from a single treatment, without systemic side effects.

In January 2024, Cellergy received a $300,000 Phase I STTR grant from the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), enabling the establishment of its Wilmington laboratory and hiring of full-time research staff. In May 2024, the company was awarded a $100,000 EDGE grant from the Delaware Division of Small Business to accelerate development and staffing.

Cellergy Pharma names Christopher Cano as CEO
5 August 2025
