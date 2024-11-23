Cellmark and Kodak To Launch CF Test

Zeneca's Cellmark Diagnostics and Eastman Kodak's Kodak Clinical Diagnostics are launching a novel cystic fibrosis screening test as part of a collaborative deal in Europe in the area of gene amplification technology.

The new test uses genetic material from mouthwash samples and can give a result in about six hours. It will be launched in September to medical genetics centers and other relevant clinical laboratories in the UK and in other countries soon afterwards. The tests, which will cost