CellPro Deal Expands Cancer Focus

Cell separation specialist CellPro has signed a multiyear research collaboration and licensing agreement with Corixa Corp, a newly-formed Seattle, USA-based biotechnology company. Under the collaboration, CellPro will provide funding for a new program to identify and optimize methods and conditions for the growth, and activation or stimulation, of tumor antigen-specific lymphocytes and other antigen-presenting cells for use ex vivo in treating cancer.

The program's objective is to develop commercial products that combine CellPro's ex vivo cell-separation and cell-culture technology with Corixa's knowledge and access to proprietary tumor antigens, antigen delivery systems and adjuvants. Under the terms of the deal, CellPro receives exclusive worldwide rights to all ex vivo therapy applications arising from Corixa's technology within the field of oncology, and in return will be responsible for the clinical development and commercial introduction of any products resulting from this agreement, as well as providing research funding and milestone payments.