Wednesday 1 October 2025

CellPro's Stem Cell Separator Cleared In USA

16 December 1996

CellPro's stem cell separation column, Ceprate SC, has now been approved in the USA for use in purification of stem cells for bone marrow transplantation. Stem cells are typically harvested from bone marrow and given back to patients following high-dose chemotherapy to reconstitute the patient's blood and immune system. The Ceprate SC System is the first cell processing system to be approved by the FDA for this indication.

Ceprate SC is already marketed and/or approved in Canada, the European Union and Israel, as well as several markets in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.

FDA clearance of the device was based on a Phase III clinical trial in autologous bone marrow transplantation in patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer. This trial revealed that, compared to traditional bone marrow transplantation, use of the Ceprate SC System reduced infusional toxicities and side effects while maintaining equivalent time to neutrophil engraftment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze