CellPro's Stem Cell Separator Cleared In USA

CellPro's stem cell separation column, Ceprate SC, has now been approved in the USA for use in purification of stem cells for bone marrow transplantation. Stem cells are typically harvested from bone marrow and given back to patients following high-dose chemotherapy to reconstitute the patient's blood and immune system. The Ceprate SC System is the first cell processing system to be approved by the FDA for this indication.

Ceprate SC is already marketed and/or approved in Canada, the European Union and Israel, as well as several markets in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.

FDA clearance of the device was based on a Phase III clinical trial in autologous bone marrow transplantation in patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer. This trial revealed that, compared to traditional bone marrow transplantation, use of the Ceprate SC System reduced infusional toxicities and side effects while maintaining equivalent time to neutrophil engraftment.