Celltech Antibody Shows Promise In Bowel Disease

As mentioned briefly in the Marketletter last week, Celltech's antitumor necrosis factor antibody, CDP 571, has shown promise in a Phase I study of patients with inflammatory bowel disease.
The first data comes from a trial of the antibody in 15 patients with ulcerative colitis; more data will be made available from a larger, double-blind study in patients with Crohn's disease next month.
The open-label study, presented at the 4th United European Gastroenterology Week meeting in Berlin, Germany, assessed the safety and efficacy of CDP 571 in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Each patient received a single intravenous infusion of 5mg/kg CD571. Their disease status was assessed using the Powell-Tuck symptom score system, C-reactive protein levels, sigmoidoscopy and biopsy data were available from 10 of the 15 patients who were initially enrolled.
