Celltech boosts UCB 2004 results

Belgium-based drugs and chemicals group UCB posted a healthy set of results for 2004, with its pharmaceutical operations boosted by the acquisition of the UK's Celltech last year (Marketletter May 24, 2004). Group sales for the year rose 3.0% (plus 8.0% at constant exchange rates) to 3.07 billion euros ($3.99 billion) while net profit after tax moved up 6.0% (+19.0% at constant exchange rates) to 362.0 million euros. Ordinary profit was down 2.0% at 473.0 million euros, due to the weakness of the US dollar, the amortization of Celltech's goodwill and intangibles and the increase of financial charges to 10.0 million euros.

Commenting on the results, chief executive Roche Doliveux said: "2004 was an exciting year for UCB," adding that "our priorities for 2005 are to complete the transition to pure biopharmaceutical, to expand our base of marketed products and to advance the clinical development of our strong product pipeline."