Celltech's Anti-TNF Antibody Effective In Crohn's Disease

Celltech Therapeutics has presented the results of a Phase II trial of its antitumor necrosis factor (TNF) antibody in patients with Crohn's disease, which reveal that the drug significantly reduces disease activity and resolves symptoms.

This trial followed on from an earlier Phase I trial of the drug in a related disease, ulcerative colitis, the results of which were reported earlier this year (Marketletter October 2). Celltech hopes that the product could be filed for approval as early as next year, provided dose-ranging and pivotal studies proceed according to plan.

The study involved 31 patients with active Crohn's disease who were unresponsive to standard therapy. 21 patients received a single dose (5mg/kg) of CDP 571 and 10 patients received placebo. The patients were assessed two weeks after the treatment, and the data showed that nine of the CDP 571-treated patients achieved complete or near-complete remission. Only one patient in the placebo group achieved a similar response.