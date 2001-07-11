Celltech's CDP 870 - data by September?

Celltech of the UK has said it will unveil much-anticipated Phase IIdata on its CDP 870 antibody for rheumatoid arthritis by its half-year results statement on September 12, or possibly earlier, reports Reuters. The company had previously talked about a "mid-year" update on the product, leading to concerns among some analysts that the program might be experiencing some delays. Celltech claimed that CDP 870, which is licensed to Pharmacia, remains on track.