CellTran raises L2.7 M in private funding

CellTran, the Sheffield, UK-based wound-care company and a part of the Biofusion portfolio, has raised L2.7 million ($4.9 million) in a private funding round. The syndicate was led by new investor, the YFM Group, and included existing investors, Biofusion and White Rose Seedcorn Fund, along with a new arrival, Partnerships UK.

The proceeds will be used by CellTran in three areas: to continue development of its innovative surface chemistry and tissue-engineering technologies with a focus on wound-care products; to progress its lead product Myskin through clinical trials in which it is being evaluated as a potential treatment for diabetic foot ulcers; and to expand its sales and marketing efforts of Myskin as a treatment for chronic wounds and burns.