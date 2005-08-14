CellTran raises L2.7 M in private funding

CellTran, the Sheffield, UK-based wound-care company and a part of the Biofusion portfolio, has raised L2.7 million ($4.9 million) in a private funding round. The syndicate was led by new investor, the YFM Group, and included existing investors, Biofusion and White Rose Seedcorn Fund, along with a new arrival, Partnerships UK.
The proceeds will be used by CellTran in three areas: to continue development of its innovative surface chemistry and tissue-engineering technologies with a focus on wound-care products; to progress its lead product Myskin through clinical trials in which it is being evaluated as a potential treatment for diabetic foot ulcers; and to expand its sales and marketing efforts of Myskin as a treatment for chronic wounds and burns.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze