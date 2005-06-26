Celltrion to make biologicals for B-MS

Bristol-Myers Squibb says that it has completed an agreement with Celltrion, under which the latter will manufacture biologic products being developed by the US drug major. Commercial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"A key element of our company strategy is the expansion of our portfolio of biologic products. In support of that goal we must continuously assess our manufacturing capabilities," said Carlo de Notaristefani, president, technical operations at B-MS. He added that the company "has several biologic products in various stages of development, including the late-stage products abatacept and belatacept. This agreement increases our biologic manufacturing capacity to help ensure sufficient long-term supply of our products."