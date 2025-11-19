Celsis and Biotest Enter Marketing Deal

Celsis International of the UK and Biotest of Germany have entered into a European comarketing and distribution agreement, giving Biotest the right to market and distribute all Celsis' products in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, and the Netherlands for the next five years.

An initial stocking worth L500,000 ($794,850) will be made over the next six months. Thereafter, Biotest is committed to order, on a quarterly basis, at least 66% of forecast turnover, which is anticipated to be in excess of L15 million over the next five years. "Biotest's extensive experience in our core markets and commitment to quality makes them a natural partner for us. Our marketing and technical teams have been working together over the last four months," commented Arthur Holden, Celsis' chief executive.