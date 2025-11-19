CELSIS EXECUTIVE WAS "INEFFECTUAL"

Tony Martin, chief executive of the UK biotechnology company Celsis has been "dismissed" from his post. It is understood that the reason for his abrupt departure was ineffectualness. John Precious, chairman of Celsis, commented that Mr Martin "has not been able to grow in the way we needed a chief executive to grow," reported the Financial Times.
Celsis was floated early on in 1993 and Mr Martin, who joined the company over a year ago, saw it through the flotation. Mr Martin is understood to be consulting his solicitors. Before joining Celsis, Mr Martin had been managing director of British Biotechnology's diagnostics unit. He has also held positions at Procter & Gamble, and Amersham International.
The Financial Times notes that few large biotechnology companies in the USA have the same chief executives that presided over their flotations, and that the risks associated with biotechnology are not simply scientific.
