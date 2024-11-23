Celsis International To But Lumac

- UK biotechnology company Celsis International is to buy Lumac for L11.2 million ($17.53 million) and also proposes a L11.1 million rights issue. The Swedish chemicals company Perstorp, which owns Lumac, is to receive L1.23 million in new shares and so will have a 1.5% stake in Celsis. In first-half 1996, Lumac had sales of L5.3 million and pretax profits of L1 million, while Celsis saw pretax losses of almost L6 million in the year to March 31.
