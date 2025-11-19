CELSIS/MERCK DEAL

UK-based Celsis International has signed a collaboration deal with a potential value of $700,000 with Merck & Co for the development of a sterility testing product for the US company's antibiotics. The project will involve the setting up of novel and rapid microbial testing systems supplementing Celsis' core product, the Digital system, which continues as planned for launch this fall, according to the company.
