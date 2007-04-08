Celsis positive about upcoming results

Celsis International, a UK-based microbial detection and analytical services provider, says that it is on track to announce strong revenue growth for the year ended March 31. The firm, which recently completed the acquisition of In Vitro Technologies, added that the integration would provide significant growth opportunities. The company's share price rose 7% to 221.5 pence in March 28.
