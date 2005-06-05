Celsis prelim full-year sees record profit

Celsis International, a UK-based microbial detection and analytical services provider, has reported total revenues for the year-ended March 31, 2005, of $30.4 million, up 10.1% on the previous year with both its product and laboratory groups seeing significant income growth.
Group profit before taxation was up 19.1% to $5.75 million and operating margins reached 18.9%, versus $4.83 million and 17.5% in the previous year, respectively. The firm's post-tax profit stood at $7.65 million, up 14.9% with the Product division especially contributing to the growth. Diluted pretax earnings per share rose 17% to $0.509.
Jay LeCoque, chief executive of Celsis, said the firm's product group "continues to expand globally across all market segments while also successfully expanding into new areas such as vaccines. Our laboratory group built upon a strong first half with orders increasing across its pharmaceutical and biopharma customer base. Looking forward, there are good prospects for further growth in the current year."
