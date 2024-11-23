Celtrix Announce Encouraging Results With SomatoKine

- Celtrix Pharmaceuticals has announced good safety results from its Phase I trial with SomatoKine (IGF-BP3 complex), a recombinant complex of insulin- growth factor and its binding protein BP3, for use in major surgery, organ damage or failure, and patients with severe osteoporosis. SomatoKine was shown to administer high doses of IGF-I safely, increasing blood concentration of the hormone-protein complex by up to 35 times the normal level in 12 patients. A second dose-ranging Phase I trial has begun with 24 patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze