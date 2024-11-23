Celtrix Cost Reduction Plans

- Celtrix is to implement cost reduction plans in response to the delayed commercialization of Betakine (TGF-beta). The company says that the plan is expected to extend its cash resources for at least the next two years and enable current product development programs to continue as planned. As part of the measures, Celtrix will cut its staff from 150 to 100 and use outside consultants in place of certain in-house functions. Three senior executives will also be leaving the company.