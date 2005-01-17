CeMines et al set up VTAK in Estonia

CeMines, a US life sciences company specializing in molecular R&D of minimally invasive clinical diagnostics and bioinformatics-based applications for targeted cancer therapeutics, has announced that Tallinn, Estonia-based CeMines Estonia OU, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has co-founded VTAK, a privately-held company focused on research and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic products for cancer. VTAK is a company founded on the principles of strategic cooperation between private industry, academia and government.
In addition to CeMines Estonia OU, the co-founders of VTAK include: the Tallinn Technical University, Helsinki Yliopiston Saatio, the Regional Hospital of North Estonia, ProSyntest AS, Kevelt AS, CeleCure AS, Trial Form Support AB and InBio OU.
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