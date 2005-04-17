CeNeS cuts losses, seeking M6G partner

CeNeS Pharmaceuticals of the UK has posted a reduction in losses for 2004 at L4.9 million ($9.2 million) compared with L6.0 million in 2003. Turnover from out-licensing activities was L100,000 versus sales of L1.4 million the previous year as a result of the disposal of three drug products in May 2003. R&D costs rose 20.7% to L3.5 million in 2004, while administrative expenses declined to L2.4 million from L4.5 million, the firm noted. Net cash flow at the end of the year was L4.1 million.

Following fundraising in November 2004, CeNeS "has entered 2005 with a well-funded and clearly-focused discovery and development pipeline which has the potential to deliver much-needed new drugs to the commercially-attractive central nervous system market," commented company chairman Alan Goodman (see also page 21).