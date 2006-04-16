CeNeS Pharma's 2005 losses hit L6.6M

Cambridge, UK-based CeNeS Pharmaceuticals says that its losses for the year ended December 31, 2005, were L6.6 million ($11.5 million), an increase on the L4.9 million loss it recorded in 2004. The firm attributes the increased losses to planned expenditure on the clinical development of its post-operative pain treatment M6G, which is currently being assessed in a pivotal European Phase III trial.

The company's developmental pipeline includes: the neuropathic pain drug CNS 5161, which completed a Phase II trial for the condition in June 2005; the sedative CNS 7056X, which the firm says is performing well as an anesthetic in preclinical assessments; and the novel preclinical Parkinson's disease/schizophrenia product candidate COMT, which recent academic publications have suggested may improve cognitive deficits in such conditions.