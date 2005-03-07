Cenix signs research deal with Schering AG

Germany's Cenix BioScience GmbH, a specialist in advanced RNA interference-based research services, and drug major Schering AG of Berlin, Germany, have signed research service agreements to accelerate the latter's target discovery and validation efforts in several human disease programs.

Both projects, which started in the last quarter of 2004, focus on the cell-based validation by Cenix of collections of candidate genes previously identified by Schering as possible therapeutic drug targets. Cenix is applying its expertise in combining high-throughput RNAi with high-content phenotype analyses in mammalian cells to deliver an efficient, detailed characterization of target-specific loss-of-function phenotypes.