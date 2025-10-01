Centeon Albumin Recall Hits R-PR

Centeon, a 50/50 joint venture established by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Hoechst, has voluntarily recalled all in-date lots of its albumin products, Albuminar and Plasma Plex. The action has been taken as a precaution against the risk of bacterial contamination related to vials cracked in transit.
R-PR has estimated that, based on preliminary information, the negative impact of the recall, combined with the potential impact of lost sales, could reduce the consensus earnings estimate for the 1996 full year by around 10%-12%. Furthermore, Rhone-Poulenc of France, which holds a 68% stake in R-PR, has indicated that it too could be affected by the fall in the order of 6%-7% of the net income expected by the financial market.
$60 Million Costs For Centeon The product recall will cost around $60 million for Centeon, translating to around 17 cents for R-PR in relation to earnings per share. Mark Tracey and John Murphy of Goldman Sachs say that a further impact on earnings will come from a loss in product sales, both from the albumin products themselves and from others which are often "bundled" with these.
