Centeon Forecasts 30% Return On Sales

29 January 1996

Centeon, the newly-formed company set up by Hoechst and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer (Marketletter January 15) by merging their respective blood plasma operations, forecasts a 30% return on sales of $1.2 billion in 1996, and says hardly any integration costs will be incurred through setting up the company.

Sales are expected to rise by 7%-10% over the next few years compared with an industry average of 3%-5% per year, and over $60 million will be spent on R&D, according to company chief executive John Sedor, or almost twice as much as either Hoechst's Behringwerke or R-PR's Armour units were spending separately on plasma product research.

The world market for plasma products is estimated to be around $5 billion, of which Centeon expects to have 24%, higher than the Red Cross (20%) or Bayer's subsidiary Miles (around 11%).

