CENTER TO STUDY AGING ESTABLISHED

- Nippon Roche, Eisai, Kissei Pharma and Meiji Seika are to establish the AGENE Research Institute, with help from the Drug Fund for Side Effect Relief and Research Promotion. The institute will concentrate on the mechanisms of the onset of diseases accompanying the aging process, such as heart problems, osteoporosis and cataracts, with the aim of developing effective therapies.
