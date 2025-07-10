The company's lead program is a universal influenza vaccine designed to provide durable protection across multiple flu strains. This approach aims to reduce the need for annual vaccine updates by focusing immune responses on conserved viral regions less prone to mutation.

In July 2025, Centivax announced the completion of a $45 million Series A financing round led by Future Ventures, with participation from NFX, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), and Mana Ventures. The funding will support the advancement of its universal flu vaccine into clinical trials and the expansion of its universal immunity platform. This platform is being developed to address other high-priority pathogens, including coronaviruses and HIV.

Centivax's vaccine technology leverages computational immunology to direct immune responses toward conserved viral epitopes, aiming to achieve broad and lasting immunity. The company has received support from organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the National Institutes of Health. Preclinical studies have demonstrated promising results, and the company is preparing for its first-in-human clinical trials.