Thursday 10 July 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Centivax

A biotech company developing broad-spectrum vaccines targeting rapidly mutating pathogens.

The company's lead program is a universal influenza vaccine designed to provide durable protection across multiple flu strains. This approach aims to reduce the need for annual vaccine updates by focusing immune responses on conserved viral regions less prone to mutation.

In July 2025, Centivax announced the completion of a $45 million Series A financing round led by Future Ventures, with participation from NFX, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), and Mana Ventures. The funding will support the advancement of its universal flu vaccine into clinical trials and the expansion of its universal immunity platform. This platform is being developed to address other high-priority pathogens, including coronaviruses and HIV.

Centivax's vaccine technology leverages computational immunology to direct immune responses toward conserved viral epitopes, aiming to achieve broad and lasting immunity. The company has received support from organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the National Institutes of Health. Preclinical studies have demonstrated promising results, and the company is preparing for its first-in-human clinical trials.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Centivax News

Centivax raises $45 million to launch universal flu vaccine into clinic
8 July 2025
More Centivax news >


Today's issue

Anokion CEO makes Radiant move
Biotechnology
Anokion CEO makes Radiant move
9 July 2025
Biotechnology
Amarna and NorthX Biologics finalize deal to advance Nimvec
9 July 2025
Pharmaceutical
Positive trial results for Rhythm Pharma oral MC4R agonist bivamelagon
9 July 2025
Biotechnology
New dosing approved for Lilly’s Kisunla in Alzheimer’s
9 July 2025
Biotechnology
ProKidney soars on new rilparencel data
9 July 2025
Pharmaceutical
Gilead finalizes Global Fund deal to accelerate access to lenacapavir for HIV prevention
9 July 2025
Pharmaceutical
Agencies up efforts to cut animal testing
9 July 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze