Centocor Takes $3.75 Million Charge

A charge of $3.75 million was taken by Centocor of the USA in the second quarter of 1995 in connection with the resolution of Centocor Securities Litigation II, a lawsuit dating from 1992.
For the three months ended June 30, 1995, revenues at Centocor grew 26.7% to $20.7 million. The loss for the quarter was $17.3 million, compared with a loss of $15.4 million a year earlier. The loss per share was $0.23 without charges or $0.30 after charges. In the second quarter, R&D spending at $17 million, up 1.8%, was higher than expected.
President and chief executive David Holveck said the firm is in the commercialization phase of its business, but noted: "given year-to-date financial results, profitability for full-year 1995 would be difficult to achieve. Profitability continues to be our corporate goal, but it will take longer to achieve than we had originally forecast."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze