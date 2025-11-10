Centocor Takes $3.75 Million Charge

A charge of $3.75 million was taken by Centocor of the USA in the second quarter of 1995 in connection with the resolution of Centocor Securities Litigation II, a lawsuit dating from 1992.

For the three months ended June 30, 1995, revenues at Centocor grew 26.7% to $20.7 million. The loss for the quarter was $17.3 million, compared with a loss of $15.4 million a year earlier. The loss per share was $0.23 without charges or $0.30 after charges. In the second quarter, R&D spending at $17 million, up 1.8%, was higher than expected.

President and chief executive David Holveck said the firm is in the commercialization phase of its business, but noted: "given year-to-date financial results, profitability for full-year 1995 would be difficult to achieve. Profitability continues to be our corporate goal, but it will take longer to achieve than we had originally forecast."