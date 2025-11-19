CENTOCOR/TANABE DEAL FOR CENTNF

Centocor has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Tanabe Seiyaku regarding its CenTNF chimeric monoclonal antibody-based product for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases, including Crohn's disease.

Under the agreement, Centocor is to receive an undisclosed sum for its prior research and development activities, with Tanabe assuming responsibility for the clinical trials of the product in Japan. The companies will jointly file for approval in Japan. Assuming the product's approval, Centocor will manufacture the drug in finished form and supply it to Tanabe for distribution in Japan.

Tanabe's first clinical study with this product will be in rheumatoid arthritis patients, while Centocor has announced that it is planning a Phase III study in Europe for the coming year.