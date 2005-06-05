Centralized medical publications functions increase productivity

The majority of pharmaceutical companies operate their medical publications organization under a decentralized structure and could potentially increase productivity and publication effectiveness by creating a centralized medical publications department, according to a recent study by pharmaceutical business intelligence firm Cutting Edge Information.

This examined the systems of 16 pharmaceutical companies to assess the effects of both decentralized and centralized organizations on their publications' overall effectiveness. The study's results conclude that firms with a centralized department benefit from: streamlined communications; uniform publication strategy; optimal sharing of information between business units; increased medical publications functional expertise, knowledge and specialization; and efficient use of resources

"Medical publications give brand teams an indispensable means for delivering messages about their drugs while still in development," said Jon Hess, senior analyst at Cutting Edge. "Therefore, it's important that medical publication organizations operate under a centralized structure to deliver a uniform message throughout all of their communications, and to incorporate the maximum amount of expertise and specialized knowledge about their new drugs," Mr Hess added.