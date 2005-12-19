Cephalon and Teva settle Provigil patent dispute

Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and the USA's Cephalon have settled their pending patent infringement disputes in the USA and the UK related to Provigil (modafinil), its treatment for shift work sleep disorder. In connection with the settlement, Cephalon will grant Teva a non-exclusive royalty-bearing right to market and sell a generic version of the agent, which becomes effective in October 2011 though without a pediatric extension for Provigil, which would delay the entry date by six months. Outside the USA, the parties agreed to comparable terms for the license's effective date, which generally allow for entry in October 2012.