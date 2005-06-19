Cephalon buys into cancer therapy sector

Cephalon, the world's ninth largest biotechnology firm by sales, has signed an agreement with fellow US company Cell Therapeutics under which it will acquire all assets related to Trisenox (arsenic trioxide) injection for approximately $70.0 million cash. The deal provides for future cash payments to CT, totaling up to $100.0 million, upon the achievement of certain label expansions and sales milestones and accelerates Cephalon's entry into the oncology market.

Following the acquisition, Cephalon will assume worldwide marketing, sales and development of Trisenox which, in 2004, achieved global sales of $26.6 million. It will offer employment to CT sales and commercial personnel now supporting the Trisenox brand. The accord is subject to the approval of regulatory agencies, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2005. Cephalon anticipates the transaction will be neutral to its earnings for the current year.