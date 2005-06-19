Cephalon completes Salmedix buy

US biotechnology group Cephalon says it has completed its previously-announced acquisition of all of the outstanding capital stock of Salmedix, in a $160.0 million cash deal plus $40.0 million on the achievement of regulatory milestones (Marketletter May 23). As a result, Salmedix is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cephalon.

Cephalon says it will update 2005 guidance to reflect the impact, if any, of the Salmedix acquisition on the company's previously-announced tender offer for its 2.5% convertible notes and certain other transactions when it releases second-quarter earnings in early August.