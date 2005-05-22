Cephalon/Lundbeck terminate PD drug trial

US biotechnology major Cephalon and Danish drugmaker Lundbeck AS have discontinued the Phase II/III clinical study of their drug candidate CEP-1347 in Parkinson's disease after a review of interim results by an independent data monitoring committee concluded that the trial was unlikely to show a significant effect.
The study was being conducted by the Parkinson Study Group, a non-profit, cooperative group of experts in the neurodegenerative disease from medical centers across the USA and Canada.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze