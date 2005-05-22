Cephalon/Lundbeck terminate PD drug trial

US biotechnology major Cephalon and Danish drugmaker Lundbeck AS have discontinued the Phase II/III clinical study of their drug candidate CEP-1347 in Parkinson's disease after a review of interim results by an independent data monitoring committee concluded that the trial was unlikely to show a significant effect.

The study was being conducted by the Parkinson Study Group, a non-profit, cooperative group of experts in the neurodegenerative disease from medical centers across the USA and Canada.