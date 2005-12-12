Cephalon makes $360M cash offer for Zeneus

US biotechnology and vaccines group Cephalon says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding share capital of Zeneus Holdings, the parent of Oxford Science Park, UK-headquartered Zeneus Pharma, for around $360.0 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close no later than early in the first quarter of 2006. Cephalon expects the transaction to generate about $100.0 million in additional sales next year and to be neutral to earnings in 2006 and accretive thereafter.

The US firm says the deal will accelerate its entry into the European oncology market with several commercialized products, including: Myocet (liposomal doxorubicin), a cardio-protective chemotherapy agent used to treat late-stage breast cancer; Targretin (bexarotene), a treatment for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and Abelcet (amphotericin B lipid complex), an anti-fungal. Zeneus has 12 other marketed products as well as several investigational compounds in early- or late-stage development. With this acquisition, Cephalon notes that it will add offices in Spain and Italy and bolster its existing presence in France, Germany and the UK - which represent Europe's five largest pharmaceutical markets. It will also add some 245 Zeneus Pharma employees to Cephalon Europe.