Cephalon prices $800M offering

US biotechnology firm Cephalon recently priced its public offering of $800.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 2% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2015.
The company will use a portion of the proceeds to purchase the outstanding 2.5% convertible subordinated notes due December 2006, and the remainder to buy back certain other outstanding indebtedness or for working capital and other corporate purposes.
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