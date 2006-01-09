Cephalon's CEP-701 sees good Ph II data

US drugmaker Cephalon says that laboratory findings with patient blood samples demonstrate that its anticancer compound CEP-701 (lestaurtinib) inhibits a specific genetic mutation which is predictive of a positive clinical response, according to preliminary data from a Phase II study of patients with acute myelogenous leukemia who bear an FLT3-activating mutation at first relapse from standard induction chemotherapy.

The early data suggest that chemotherapy followed by the oral compound CEP-701 may offer a clinical benefit compared to chemotherapy alone. Preliminary results of this ongoing, randomized multicenter trial were announced in a platform presentation at the 48th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology.