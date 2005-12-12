Cephalon's Sparlon improves ADHD symptoms in children

US biotechnology group Cephalon says that a clinical study evaluating Sparlon (modafinil) tablets in the treatment of attention- deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and adolescents, published in the December issue of Pediatrics, shows that the drug significantly improved the symptoms associated with ADHD as reported by physicians, parents and teachers, and was also generally well-tolerated. The published study is one of three pivotal evaluations of Sparlon for the treatment of ADHD in this age group. In the nine-week, double-blind, flexible-dose study, 248 children (ages six-17 years), 48% of patients treated with Sparlon were rated by physicians as much or very much improved versus 17% of those on placebo (p<0.0001), according to the teacher/physician-completed ADHD Rating Scale-IV School Version total score.
