Cephalon sees 19% sales jump in 2nd qtr

US drugmaker Cephalon has reported second-quarter 2005 revenue of $286.0 million, a 19% rise over the second quarter of last year. Diluted loss per share was $4.29.

The quarter saw an intangible amortization expenses from the licensing deal signed with Alkermes for its US Food and Drug Administration fast-tracked alcohol-dependence therapy Vivitrex (naltrexone long-acting; Marketletter July 4) and in-process R&D charges of $290.1 million from the Salmedix acquisition (Marketletter June 20). Excluding these costs, diluted adjusted income per share was $0.69, a 53% increase.

Cephalon's buy-out of Salmedix provided it with Treanda (bendamustine hydrochloride), a promising oncology product in late-stage clinical development.