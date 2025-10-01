Cephalon Sees Two NDA Filings By Year-End

Cephalon Inc investors were told this month that the company hopes to submit New Drug Application filings by the end of 1996 for two of its drugs, Myotrophin (somatomedin C) and Provigil (modafinil; licensed from Lafon).
Asked whether Cephalon expected to need further financing, the company's president, Frank Baldino, told investors that this would depend of a range of factors, including its ability to bring products to market and whether it decides to develop or acquire other businesses. As at June 30, Cephalon had approximately $155 million in cash and marketable securities. Mr Baldino said: "if both drugs get approved, which we fully expect, we should be in a profitability mode in the 1998 time frame," and added that without other business opportunities and decisions, the firm's earnings would make such financing unnecessary.
In June, Cephalon and its partner Chiron received US Food and Drug Administration clearance for a Treatment Investigational New Drug early access program for use of Myotrophin in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is also in Phase II for post-polio syndrome and periphral neuropathies. Provigil is a drug candidate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze