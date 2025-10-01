Cephalon Sees Two NDA Filings By Year-End

Cephalon Inc investors were told this month that the company hopes to submit New Drug Application filings by the end of 1996 for two of its drugs, Myotrophin (somatomedin C) and Provigil (modafinil; licensed from Lafon).

Asked whether Cephalon expected to need further financing, the company's president, Frank Baldino, told investors that this would depend of a range of factors, including its ability to bring products to market and whether it decides to develop or acquire other businesses. As at June 30, Cephalon had approximately $155 million in cash and marketable securities. Mr Baldino said: "if both drugs get approved, which we fully expect, we should be in a profitability mode in the 1998 time frame," and added that without other business opportunities and decisions, the firm's earnings would make such financing unnecessary.

In June, Cephalon and its partner Chiron received US Food and Drug Administration clearance for a Treatment Investigational New Drug early access program for use of Myotrophin in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is also in Phase II for post-polio syndrome and periphral neuropathies. Provigil is a drug candidate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy.