Cephalon Setback No Cause For Alarm, Say Analysts

Shares in Cephalon fell sharply on Friday January 19, after the US Food and Drug Administration declined to approve expanded access to its Myotrophin (somatomedin-C; recombinant insulin-like growth factor-1) drug, eagerly awaited as a new treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or motor neuron disease. Development partner Chiron also saw its shares fall slightly on the day.

The agency's problem with Myotrophin appears to be that the two pivotal trials conducted with the drug - one in Europe and one in North America - show disparate data. The European trial, reported last November, showed that the mortality rate in Myotrophin-treated patients was almost twice that seen with placebo. No such excess mortality was seen with the North American trial, reported in June 1995, which formed the basis of Cephalon's application to supply the drug to patients under a treatment Investigational New Drug application.

Cephalon said in a statement that it had agreed "to additional discussions to address the agency's concerns as to whether the data submitted to date from the European study support the positive results from the North American study." Both Cephalon and Chiron have agreed not to initiate the early-access program pending the outcome of these discussions.