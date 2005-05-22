Cephalon to buy Salmedix for $160M

US biotechnology firm Cephalon says it has signed a definitive merger agreement under which it will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of privately-held oncology drug developer Salmedix for approximately $160.0 million cash, and will pay an additional $40.0 million upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones. At the close of the transaction, Salmedix is expected to have around $25.0 million in cash on hand, net of transaction-related expenses. The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
Salmedix' most advanced product, Treanda (bendamustine HCl), is currently in Phase II clinical trials in the USA and Canada for the treatment of indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of hematologic malignancy.
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